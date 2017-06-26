New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Batavia (Marlins)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Auburn (Nationals)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
___
West Virginia 6, Batavia 4
Batavia 4, West Virginia 1
Auburn 9, Williamsport 5
Staten Island 3, Aberdeen 1
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 3
State College 9, Mahoning Valley 0
Vermont 10, Tri-City 9
Connecticut 6, Lowell 0
Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled