502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » New York-Penn League

New York-Penn League

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 1:32 am 06/26/2017 01:32am
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 5 1 .833
Hudson Valley (Rays) 4 2 .667 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 2 4 .333 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 2 4 .333 3
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 5 2 .714
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 4 3 .571 1
Batavia (Marlins) 4 3 .571 1
State College (Cardinals) 4 3 .571 1
Auburn (Nationals) 3 4 .429 2
Williamsport (Phillies) 1 6 .143 4
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 4 2 .667
Vermont (Athletics) 4 3 .571 ½
Tri-City (Astros) 2 4 .333 2
Lowell (Red Sox) 2 5 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 6, Batavia 4

Batavia 4, West Virginia 1

Auburn 9, Williamsport 5

Staten Island 3, Aberdeen 1

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 3

State College 9, Mahoning Valley 0

Vermont 10, Tri-City 9

Connecticut 6, Lowell 0

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » New York-Penn League
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News