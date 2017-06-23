502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » New York-Penn League

New York-Penn League

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 9:42 pm 06/23/2017 09:42pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 2 1 .667
Hudson Valley (Rays) 2 1 .667
Brooklyn (Mets) 2 1 .667
Aberdeen (Orioles) 1 2 .333 1
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 3 1 .750
West Virginia (Pirates) 3 1 .750
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 2 2 .500 1
State College (Cardinals) 2 2 .500 1
Auburn (Nationals) 1 3 .250 2
Williamsport (Phillies) 1 3 .250 2
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 2 1 .667
Connecticut (Tigers) 2 1 .667
Vermont (Athletics) 1 3 .250
Lowell (Red Sox) 1 3 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 2:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » New York-Penn League
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News