New York-Penn League

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 11:02 pm 06/21/2017 11:02pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 2 0 1.000
Brooklyn (Mets) 1 1 .500 1
Hudson Valley (Rays) 1 1 .500 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 0 2 .000 2
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 3 0 1.000
West Virginia (Pirates) 2 1 .667 1
Williamsport (Phillies) 1 2 .333 2
State College (Cardinals) 1 2 .333 2
Auburn (Nationals) 1 2 .333 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 1 2 .333 2
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 2 0 1.000
Tri-City (Astros) 1 1 .500 1
Vermont (Athletics) 1 2 .333
Lowell (Red Sox) 1 2 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tri-City 5, Lowell 4

Auburn 3, Mahoning Valley 2

Brooklyn 6, Vermont 1

Connecticut 6, Aberdeen 3

Batavia 9, State College 4

Staten Island 3, Hudson Valley 2

West Virginia 7, Williamsport 2

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Latest News
