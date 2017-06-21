New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Auburn (Nationals)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Vermont (Athletics)
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
___
Tri-City 5, Lowell 4
Auburn 3, Mahoning Valley 2
Brooklyn 6, Vermont 1
Connecticut 6, Aberdeen 3
Batavia 9, State College 4
Staten Island 3, Hudson Valley 2
West Virginia 7, Williamsport 2
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
