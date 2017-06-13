1002

New public restrooms being installed along Galveston seawall

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017
In this Monday, June 12, 2017, photo, Jimmy Hamilton, with the City of Galveston, lets the door of a Portland Loo close after showing off the interior of the new public restroom at 29th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston, Texas. The interior contains a hand sanitizer dispenser and a flush toilet. A hand-washing station and a shower are on the outside. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — New public bathrooms are being installed near the Galveston seawall as part of about $6 million in improvements along the beach.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the first of five prefabricated restroom units was installed Monday.

The units are made from stainless steel. The interior contains a hand sanitizer dispenser and a flush toilet. A hand-washing station and a shower are on the outside.

Authorities say the restrooms, costing $90,000 apiece, will be connected to the Galveston utility system.

Officials say the new toilets are part of transportation-related improvements on Seawall Boulevard. Each restroom will be near a new bus stop. Federal transportation grants helped fund the units.

Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com

Latest News