NCAA may limit offside challenges, give officials more power

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 5:06 pm 06/21/2017 05:06pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA could change its video replay rules in college hockey, giving officials more power and limiting the ability to review an offside play.

The men’s and women’s ice hockey rules committee proposed allowing on-ice officials to review goals involving potential offside or too many men on the ice in overtime or the final 10 minutes of a game — up from the final 2 minutes — and at any time during the playoffs.

But the committee proposed ending potential offside challenges at the point the defensive team gains possession of the puck. Currently, the NHL allows a challenge for offside as long as the puck hasn’t left the offensive zone.

The playing rules oversight panel must approve any rule changes. That panel is expected to discuss the proposals July 20.

