National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 11:08 pm 06/28/2017 11:08pm
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 8 3 0 24 18 11
Chicago 6 2 2 20 14 9
Sky Blue FC 5 6 1 16 18 19
Portland 4 3 3 15 12 9
Orlando 4 4 3 15 17 17
Seattle 3 2 5 14 20 14
Kansas City 3 3 4 13 10 10
Washington 3 5 2 11 13 17
Houston 3 7 1 10 10 20
Boston 2 6 3 9 8 14

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando 3, Sky Blue FC 2

Boston 0, Houston 0, tie

Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sky Blue FC at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

