National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|8
|3
|0
|24
|18
|11
|Chicago
|6
|2
|2
|20
|14
|9
|Sky Blue FC
|5
|6
|1
|16
|18
|19
|Portland
|4
|3
|3
|15
|12
|9
|Orlando
|4
|4
|3
|15
|17
|17
|Seattle
|3
|2
|5
|14
|20
|14
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|4
|13
|10
|10
|Washington
|3
|5
|2
|11
|13
|17
|Houston
|3
|7
|0
|9
|10
|20
|Boston
|2
|6
|2
|8
|8
|14
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Orlando 3, Sky Blue FC 2
Boston at Houston, 9 p.m.
Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.