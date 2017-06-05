Latest News

Home » Latest News » National Women's Soccer League

National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 7:04 pm 06/05/2017 07:04pm
Share
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 6 3 0 18 14 10
Chicago 5 2 1 16 11 7
Portland 4 1 3 15 11 5
Sky Blue FC 4 4 1 13 12 13
Seattle 3 2 3 12 17 11
Kansas City 3 3 2 11 7 7
Orlando 2 3 3 9 10 11
Boston 2 4 2 8 7 10
Washington 2 5 1 7 11 16
Houston 2 6 0 6 6 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 2, Kansas City 0

Washington 2, Houston 0

Portland 2, Sky Blue FC 0

Orlando 2, Boston 0

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 1, Seattle 0

Saturday, June 17

Seattle at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Boston at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » National Women's Soccer League
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News