N.C. State works overtime for 7-6 win over Indiana in NCAA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Suggs scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, and Brad Debo singled in an insurance run in the top of the 12th inning to lift North Carolina State past Indiana 7-6 on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament’s Lexington Regional.

Joe Dunand’s homer in the eighth inning tied it at 5 for third-seeded N.C. State (35-23) and the Wolfpack scored two unearned runs off Indiana miscues in the 12th. Suggs singled to lead off the inning and reached third on a fielding error before scoring on a wild pitch. Debo’s RBI provided a two-run edge that proved critical as Indiana got within a run off winner Tommy DeJuneas (4-0). Sean Adler got his fourth save.

N.C. State meets top-seeded Kentucky on Saturday in the winner’s bracket. The second-seeded Hoosiers (33-23-2) will face Ohio, trying to stay alive in the tournament.

The game was stopped briefly in the second when a photographer was injured after being struck in the head by a foul ball. He was taken to a hospital for observation and was later released.