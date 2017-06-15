502

Malaysia police investigate alleged bullying death as murder

June 15, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s police chief says the death of a teenager who was allegedly assaulted for being effeminate is being investigated as a murder.

National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar confirmed the raised status of the investigation after T. Nhaveen died of his injuries on Thursday.

Five teenagers had been arrested after Nhaveen and his friend were attacked last Saturday.

Local media citing his friend, police and hospital doctors have reported that the assailants taunted Nhaveen while he and his friend were buying food after work. The reports allege they both were bashed with motorcycle helmets before the friend escaped.

Nhaveen died less than a month after another alleged bullying victim, a Malaysian navy cadet said to have been bound, beaten and burned with an iron.

