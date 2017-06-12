LSU wins 16th straight, 14-4 over MSU, clinches CWS berth

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Kramer Robertson’s three-hit game and Caleb Gilbert’s five-plus innings of scoreless middle relief helped LSU clinch its 18th College World Series berth with a 14-4 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night in the NCAA tournament’s Baton Rouge super regional.

LSU (48-17), winners of 16 straight and 21 of 23, seized control of game with a six-run fifth. Michael Papierski’s bases-loaded double plated the first two runs of the decisive rally. Robertson added an RBI double, stole third and scored on Hunter Stovall’s two-out throwing error to make it 9-4.

Gilbert (6-1), who entered the game in the third inning, struck out six while allowing two hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings.

Denver McQuary (3-4), the fourth pitcher of the game for Mississippi State (40-27), took the loss after giving up four runs in the fifth.

Rain delayed the start of the game and interrupted play twice more before it ended at 1:36 a.m. local time.