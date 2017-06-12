800

LSU wins 16th straight, 14-4 over MSU, clinches CWS berth

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 2:46 am 06/12/2017 02:46am
LSU's Kramer Robertson (3) is greeted by Greg Deichmann (7) after scoring during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Kramer Robertson’s three-hit game and Caleb Gilbert’s five-plus innings of scoreless middle relief helped LSU clinch its 18th College World Series berth with a 14-4 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night in the NCAA tournament’s Baton Rouge super regional.

LSU (48-17), winners of 16 straight and 21 of 23, seized control of game with a six-run fifth. Michael Papierski’s bases-loaded double plated the first two runs of the decisive rally. Robertson added an RBI double, stole third and scored on Hunter Stovall’s two-out throwing error to make it 9-4.

Gilbert (6-1), who entered the game in the third inning, struck out six while allowing two hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings.

Denver McQuary (3-4), the fourth pitcher of the game for Mississippi State (40-27), took the loss after giving up four runs in the fifth.

Rain delayed the start of the game and interrupted play twice more before it ended at 1:36 a.m. local time.

