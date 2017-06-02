Latest News

LSU uses power to overcome errors in 15-7 NCAA win over TSU

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 7:37 pm 06/02/2017 07:37pm
Texas Southern's Gaudencio Lucca (21) is tagged out at the plate by LSU catcher Michael Papierski in the first inning of a game at an NCAA college baseball regional tournament in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, June 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Zach Watson homered twice and Michael Papierski added another for LSU, which overcame a sloppy defensive performance for a 15-7 victory over Texas Southern on Friday in the Baton Rouge Regional.

The Tigers (44-17), winners of 12 straight, committed five errors to help Texas Southern (20-33) score six unearned runs and knock starter Jared Poche from the game in the fifth inning.

LSU trailed 7-5 before taking the lead for good with a four-run rally in the fifth, highlighted by Josh Smith’s run-scoring double.

LSU built on the lead with back-to-back homers by Papierski and Watson, who each drove in four runs. Cole Freemen doubled, tripled and scored three times.

Jose Camacho had three hits and an RBI for Texas Southern.

Caleb Glbert (5-1), who relieved Poche, pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win. TSU starter Anthony Martinez (4-4) received the loss.

