502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » LSU 5, Florida State 4

LSU 5, Florida State 4

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 12:09 am 06/18/2017 12:09am
Share
FSU LSU
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Walls ss 2 3 1 0 Robertson ss 4 0 0 0
Busby 3b 5 1 2 3 Freeman 2b 4 2 1 0
Lueck lf 4 0 1 0 Duplantis lf 3 2 2 1
Nieporte dh 3 0 1 1 Deichmann rf 4 0 1 1
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 Watson cf 4 0 0 0
Mendoza 1b 4 0 1 0 Coomes 1b 2 0 2 0
Henderson 2b 3 0 2 0 Slautr pr-1b 1 0 0 0
Wells rf 3 0 0 0 Smith 3b 3 0 0 0
Derr ph 1 0 0 0 Papierski c 3 1 2 1
Flowers cf 2 0 0 0 Jordan dh 3 0 1 0
Cavanaugh ph 1 0 0 0 Lange p 0 0 0 0
Holton p 0 0 0 0 Poche p 0 0 0 0
Byrd p 0 0 0 0 Hess p 0 0 0 0
Carlton 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 9 4 Totals 31 5 9 3
Florida State 201 010 000 —4
LSU 101 010 02x —5

E_Raleigh(11); Wells 2(2). DP_Florida St. 2; LSU 3. LOB_Florida St. 7; LSU 4. 2B_Walls (9). HR_Busby (15), Papierski (9). SB_Busby (10), Freeman (19), Duplantis (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
FSU
Holton, L,10-3 7 1-3 8 5 3 2 5
Byrd 1 0 0 0 0
Carlton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
LSU
Lange 6 7 4 4 4 8
Poche, W, 11-3 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Hess, S, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Lange (Flowers). WP_Holton(8), Lange(10), Poche(7).

T_3:14. A_25,305.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » LSU 5, Florida State 4
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News