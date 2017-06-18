LSU 5, Florida State 4

|FSU
|LSU
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Walls
|ss
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Robertson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Busby
|3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Freeman
|2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Lueck
|lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duplantis lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Nieporte
|dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Deichmann rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Raleigh
|c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Watson
|cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mendoza
|1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Coomes
|1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Henderson 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Slautr pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wells
|rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Derr
|ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Papierski
|c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Flowers
|cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan
|dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cavanaugh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lange
|p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holton
|p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poche
|p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Byrd
|p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hess
|p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|3
|Florida State
|201
|010
|000
|—4
|LSU
|101
|010
|02x
|—5
E_Raleigh(11); Wells 2(2). DP_Florida St. 2; LSU 3. LOB_Florida St. 7; LSU 4. 2B_Walls (9). HR_Busby (15), Papierski (9). SB_Busby (10), Freeman (19), Duplantis (19).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|FSU
|Holton, L,10-3
|7
|1-3
|8
|5
|3
|2
|5
|Byrd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|LSU
|Lange
|6
|7
|4
|4
|4
|8
|Poche, W, 11-3
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hess, S, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Lange (Flowers). WP_Holton(8), Lange(10), Poche(7).
T_3:14. A_25,305.