Latest News

Home » Latest News » Louisville holds off Xavier…

Louisville holds off Xavier 8-7 to win regional championship

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 11:35 pm 06/04/2017 11:35pm
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Josh Stowers hit a three-run homer before delivering a game-tying RBI double in the seventh inning, and Logan Taylor knocked in the go-ahead run as Louisville edged Xavier 8-7 Sunday night to clinch the Louisville Regional.

Xavier’s three-run seventh provided a 7-6 lead in the back-and-forth game before the top-seeded Cardinals (50-10) answered with two in its half of the inning. Stowers followed Colin Lyman’s single with a double to right center field, and he later scored on Taylor’s single to left.

Reliever Lincoln Henzman (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 hitless innings and struck out three for the win. Louisville earned its fifth consecutive Super Regional berth and will host next weekend.

Third-seeded Xavier (34-27) led three times, taking its final lead as Rylan Bannon singled in a run, Will LaRue reached on a fielder’s choice that eventually scored Bannon and Conor Grammes on a throwing error.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Louisville holds off Xavier…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News