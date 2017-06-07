Latest News

Longtime Caribbean soccer official Horace Burrell dies at 67

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 4:39 am 06/07/2017 04:39am
Horace Burrell, a longtime Caribbean soccer official and former ally of several controversial FIFA vice presidents, has died. He was 67.

The governing body of soccer in North America said the Jamaican, a senior vice president, died Tuesday. Media in Jamaica reported that Burrell was a patient at Johns Hopkins Cancer Treatment Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Burrell oversaw Jamaica’s qualification for the 1998 World Cup during two stints as president of the soccer federation from 1994-2003 and since 2007.

He was a FIFA disciplinary committee member, but lost that duty when he was banned for three months in a Caribbean bribery case during the 2011 FIFA presidential election.

Burrell was not implicated in taking money in a scandal which removed CONCACAF president Jack Warner from soccer.

