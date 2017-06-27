502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Ledecky, Adrian steals opening…

Ledecky, Adrian steals opening night show at US nationals

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 7:59 pm 06/27/2017 07:59pm
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Nathan Adrian qualified for the American world championship team Tuesday night with each winning signature events at the U.S. National Championships.

Ledecky easily claimed the women’s 800-meter freestyle title in a time of 8:11.50. The defending Olympic and world champion won by 8.96 seconds over Leah Smith.

Adrian reclaimed the men’s 100 free title in 47.96 seconds, beating Caeleb Dressel by 0.01.

Each winner makes the team. Second-place finishers are likely to be added when the selection process ends.

Mallory Comerford defeated American record-holder Simone Manuel in the women’s 100 free. But it took the world’s third-fastest time of the year, 52.81, to win.

Hali Flickinger and Jack Conger claimed the 200 butterfly titles and True Sweetser won the men’s 1,500 free.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Ledecky, Adrian steals opening…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News