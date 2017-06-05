Langworthy leads Florida into 3rd straight Super Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Austin Langworthy hit a three-run home run and got the win in relief on Monday as the Gators advanced to an NCAA Super Regional for the third straight year with a 6-1 victory over Bethune-Cookman.

The final game of the Gainesville Regional was scoreless until Langworthy’s homer to left in the sixth off Joseph Calamita. Langworthy started the game in left field but relieved starter Kirby McMullen with two outs in the third and went four innings, allowing one run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Nelson Maldonado had three hits and an RBI for Florida (45-17), which is the No. 3 national seed and will host Wake Forest (42-18) next weekend. The Demon Deacons were the top seed that went unbeaten in the Winston Salem Regional.

Josten Harris had two hits and drove in Bethune-Cookman’s lone run. The Wildcats (36-25) came into the NCAA tournament with only two wins in 15 appearances, but won three games over the weekend.