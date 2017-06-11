800

Kiwis reach match point in America’s Cup challenger finals

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 3:14 pm 06/11/2017 03:14pm
Emirates Team New Zealand overcame a mistake by helmsman Peter Burling and barely held off Sweden’s Artemis Racing at the finish of Race 6 Sunday to reach match point in the America’s Cup challenger finals on Bermuda’s Great Sound.

The Kiwis’ 50-foot foiling catamaran slowed dramatically as Burling misjudged his approach to the final mark, allowing Artemis to catch up. Team New Zealand regained its speed on the short reach to the finish and held off the Swedish boat by one second to improve to 4-2 in the best-of-nine series.

Team New Zealand won two of three races Sunday and needs one more win to set up a rematch with Oracle Team USA, which rallied from an 8-1 deficit to retain the Auld Mug.

The final three races are scheduled for Monday.

