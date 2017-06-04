Latest News

Home » Latest News » Kentucky tops NC State…

Kentucky tops NC State 8-6 to force NCAA regional final

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 11:09 pm 06/04/2017 11:09pm
Share
Kentucky's Tristan Pompey (6) scores against North Carolina State catcher Andy Cosgrove during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Zach Reks and Riley Mahan each had two RBI, Tristan Pompey had three hits and Kentucky forced a deciding game in the Lexington Regional with an 8-6 victory over North Carolina State on Sunday night.

Facing its second NCAA Tournament elimination game of the day, the top-seeded Wildcats (42-21) broke a 3-3 tie with Marcus Carson’s solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kentucky tacked on four more in the sixth as Reks and Luke Becker singled in runs, Mahan drew a bases-loaded walk and Kole Cottam scored on a wild pitch.

Joe Dunand’s three-run homer in the seventh brought third-seeded N.C. State (36-24) within 8-6 before Logan Salow relieved winner Chris Machamer (2-0) and shut out the Wolfpack from there for his 12th save, striking out four in 2 2/3 innings. Kentucky’s win sets up a third meeting between the schools in Monday night’s regional championship with a Super Regional berth at stake.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Kentucky tops NC State…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News