Kennaugh wins Alpe d’Huez stage at Criterium du Dauphine

L’ALPE D’HUEZ, France (AP) — Britain’s Peter Kennaugh soloed to victory at the top of the Alpe d’Huez to claim his second stage win at the Criterium du Dauphine on Saturday.

Kennaugh, who posted his maiden stage win in the warmup race for the Tour de France in 2015, escaped from the main breakaway group with Ben Swift and then dropped his compatriot with three kilometers (2 miles) left.

Richie Porte retained the race leader’s jersey and increased his lead over Chris Froome.

Kennaugh launched the breakaway in the first climb of the day, the Cote de Berland.

Behind the leaders, Porte attacked in the final kilometer and distanced both Alberto Contador and Froome.

Porte now has a lead of 1 minute, 2 seconds over three-time Tour de France winner Froome. Jakob Fuglsang is in third place, 1:15 off the pace.

Sunday’s final stage is another grueling trek across the Alps, finishing atop the beyond category climb of Plateau de Solaison.