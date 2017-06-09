Janca hits walk-off single, Texas A&M beats Davidson 7-6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — George Janca had a walk-off single in the 15th inning and Texas A&M beat Davidson 7-6 on Friday night in the opener of the College Station super regional.

It was the longest super regional game in NCAA history.

Nick Choruby and Hunter Coleman each had two RBIs in helping Texas A&M (40-21) build a 6-0 lead. Brigham Hill’s no-hit bid was broken up in the sixth inning on Cam Johnson’s run-scoring double.

Johnson tied it at 6 in the ninth with his third consecutive hit. He finished with four straight hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. Will Robertson added a double and two RBIs.

Mitchell Kilkenny pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out nine, for Texas A&M and John Doxakis (3-3) threw five pitches in the top of the 15th for the win.

Davidson (35-25) starter Durin O’Linger threw 137 pitches in 8 2/3 innings and Westin Whitmire (3-4) went four innings in the loss.