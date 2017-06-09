800

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Janca hits walk-off single,…

Janca hits walk-off single, Texas A&M beats Davidson 7-6

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 9:03 pm 06/09/2017 09:03pm
Share
Texas A&M's George Janca, second from right, is chased and pulled by teammates onto the field after driving in the winning run in the 15th inning against Davidson in an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — George Janca had a walk-off single in the 15th inning and Texas A&M beat Davidson 7-6 on Friday night in the opener of the College Station super regional.

It was the longest super regional game in NCAA history.

Nick Choruby and Hunter Coleman each had two RBIs in helping Texas A&M (40-21) build a 6-0 lead. Brigham Hill’s no-hit bid was broken up in the sixth inning on Cam Johnson’s run-scoring double.

Johnson tied it at 6 in the ninth with his third consecutive hit. He finished with four straight hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. Will Robertson added a double and two RBIs.

Mitchell Kilkenny pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out nine, for Texas A&M and John Doxakis (3-3) threw five pitches in the top of the 15th for the win.

Davidson (35-25) starter Durin O’Linger threw 137 pitches in 8 2/3 innings and Westin Whitmire (3-4) went four innings in the loss.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Janca hits walk-off single,…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News