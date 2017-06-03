Iowa topples top-seeded Houston 6-3 in regional opener

Latest News

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 12:12 am 06/03/2017 12:12am
HOUSTON (AP) — Mitchell Boe, Iowa’s No. 9 hitter, had a pair of run-scoring hits and the Hawkeyes knocked off top-seeded Houston 6-3 in the first round of the Houston Regional on Friday night.

Robert Neustrom broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single in the fifth for the No. 4 seed Hawkeyes (39-20), who will play Texas A&M on Saturday night. The Cougars (40-20) will face Baylor in an elimination game between former Southwest Conference foes.

Boe’s RBI double put Iowa up 2-0 in the fourth, and his single made it 5-3 in the eighth. Ben Norman, the No. 8 hitter, went 3 for 3 and scored three runs.

Ryan Erickson (4-3) gave up three runs — two earned — in five innings for the Big Ten Tournament champions. Josh Martsching struck out four over the final 2 2/3 innings for his eighth save.

Houston ace Trey Cumbie (10-2) allowed a season-high 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings, and three of the four runs against him were earned.

