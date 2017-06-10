Interior Ministry: Gunmen attack mosque, killing 3 people

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Interior Ministry says at least three civilians have been shot and killed by gunmen inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan.

In a statement released Saturday the ministry says that nine others were wounded in the attack Friday night in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province.

The ministry strongly condemned the attack and called it an act against Islam and humanity. It said the civilians were attacked while praying.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and Haqqani network are active in Paktia and neighboring provinces and often target government officials as well as Afghan security forces in the region.