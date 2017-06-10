800

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Indian army says it…

Indian army says it has killed 6 insurgents in Kashmir

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 8:18 am 06/10/2017 08:18am
Share

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army said Saturday that it foiled infiltration bids by suspected militants from the Pakistani side along a heavily militarized de facto border dividing Kashmir between the two countries and killed six intruders in two days.

Col. Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman, said the soldiers spotted a group of heavily armed militants in western Uri sector Friday and an exchange of gunfire left five intruders dead.

Kalia said there was another exchange of gunfire with another group of intruders in northwestern Gurez sector Saturday that killed one militant.

He said there were no casualties on the Indian side. There was no independent confirmation of the Indian claim.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents who allegedly cross over and attack Indian forces and other targets. Pakistan denies the charge. The rebels have been fighting for independence of Kashmir or its merger with Pakistan since 1989.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the armed uprising and ensuing Indian military crackdown.

Rebel groups have largely been suppressed by Indian forces in recent years. However, public opposition to Indian rule remains deep and is now principally expressed through street protests marked by youths hurling stones at government forces.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Indian army says it…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News