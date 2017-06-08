500

IAAF appoints Brett Clothier…

IAAF appoints Brett Clothier as head of integrity unit

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 4:48 am 06/08/2017 04:48am
MONACO (AP) — The IAAF has appointed Brett Clothier as head of integrity to oversee cases of doping, bribery and corruption.

The governing body of track and field says the Australian will join its independent Athletics Integrity Unit from the Australian Football League, where he investigated a doping case that rocked the sport.

A total of 34 Essendon players were banned for using performance-enhancing substances after the World Anti-Doping Agency took the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The IAAF says Clothier’s work also includes monitoring “betting, the manipulation of competition results, age manipulation and misconduct around transfers of allegiance.”

He completes a five-member integrity board chaired by David Howman, the former WADA director general.

The IAAF created the unit after former president Lamine Diack was implicated in blackmailing Russian athletes to hide doping cases.

