502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Huddersfield signs Depoitre, 1st…

Huddersfield signs Depoitre, 1st recruit since EPL promotion

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 9:27 am 06/24/2017 09:27am
Share

HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Newly promoted Premier League team Huddersfield has broken its transfer record to make its first signing of the offseason, bringing in Belgium striker Laurent Depoitre from Porto.

The northern club said Depoitre joined for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract, with the option of another 12 months.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner called Depoitre a hard-working striker with a good attitude, making him “fit the Terriers’ identity very well.”

The 28-year-old Depoitre was not first choice last season for Portuguese team Porto, which he joined from Belgian side Gent in 2016.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Huddersfield signs Depoitre, 1st…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News