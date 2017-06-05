Latest News

Home » Latest News » Houston reaches home regional…

Houston reaches home regional final with 7-5 win over Iowa

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 1:26 am 06/05/2017 01:26am
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Connor Wong hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning and Houston advanced to the final round of its home Houston Regional with a 7-5 victory over Iowa in a rain-delayed elimination game Sunday night.

Wong’s leadoff homer was followed by a two-out RBI double from Grayson Padgett as the Cougars (42-20) moved on to face Texas A&M on Monday in a game that was pushed back a day because of the earlier rain delay.

Top-seeded Houston has to beat the Aggies twice to advance to the super regional against Davidson, which won the Chapel Hill Regional as the fourth seed.

Houston took a 5-4 lead on Lael Lockhart’s RBI single in the eighth, but Jake Adams pulled the Hawkeyes (39-22) even leading off the bottom of the inning with his nation-leading 29th homer.

Cougars reliever Brayson Hurdsman (5-2) pitched two scoreless innings. Josh Martsching (5-1) gave up both of Houston’s ninth-inning runs.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Houston reaches home regional…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News