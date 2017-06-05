Houston reaches home regional final with 7-5 win over Iowa

HOUSTON (AP) — Connor Wong hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning and Houston advanced to the final round of its home Houston Regional with a 7-5 victory over Iowa in a rain-delayed elimination game Sunday night.

Wong’s leadoff homer was followed by a two-out RBI double from Grayson Padgett as the Cougars (42-20) moved on to face Texas A&M on Monday in a game that was pushed back a day because of the earlier rain delay.

Top-seeded Houston has to beat the Aggies twice to advance to the super regional against Davidson, which won the Chapel Hill Regional as the fourth seed.

Houston took a 5-4 lead on Lael Lockhart’s RBI single in the eighth, but Jake Adams pulled the Hawkeyes (39-22) even leading off the bottom of the inning with his nation-leading 29th homer.

Cougars reliever Brayson Hurdsman (5-2) pitched two scoreless innings. Josh Martsching (5-1) gave up both of Houston’s ninth-inning runs.