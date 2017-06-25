Hindus kill 1 Muslim in clash on running train in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested one Hindu for suspected involvement in the killing of a Muslim man who was attacked with a knife on a running train near the Indian capital.

The arrested man told reporters that he was drunk when he attacked four men on the train Friday after he was told by his friends that they were “beef-eaters.” Eating beef is taboo for many Hindus.

Police say another three Muslims were injured in the attack by about 20 Hindus.

Police officer Kamal Deep Goyal says an altercation over seat space between the two groups triggered the attack.

Attacks on minority Muslims by Hindu fringe groups have been on the rise since the Hindu nationalist government came to power in 2014.