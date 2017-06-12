800

Goergl, oldest skier to win WCup race, retires at 36

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian skier Elisabeth Goergl is retiring, 2½ years after becoming the oldest woman to win a World Cup race.

A two-time world champion and two-time Olympic bronze medalist, the 36-year-old Goergl says “many fans have asked me to continue for another year but I want to develop in another direction.”

In 2011, the Austrian upset favorites Lindsey Vonn and Maria Hoefl-Riesch twice to win the downhill and super-G gold medals at the worlds in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

During 17 seasons, Goergl won five medals at major championships and competed in 378 World Cup races, winning seven of them. She was 33 years, 301 days when she last won a race, a super-G in Val d’Isere, France, in December 2014.

