Getafe returns to Spain’s topflight 1 year after relegation

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 4:59 pm 06/24/2017 04:59pm
MADRID (AP) — Getafe earned promotion to Spain’s first division after beating Tenerife 3-1 to seal its 3-2 aggregate victory in a playoff on Saturday.

Getafe got two goals from midfielder Daniel Pacheco to help overturn Tenerife’s 1-0 first-leg win and seal the hosts’ return to the topflight one season after being relegated.

Fans at Alfonso Perez Coliseum invaded the pitch on the final whistle.

Levante and Girona had already won direct promotion after finishing the second division in first and second place, respectively.

Getafe emerged as the third team to go up after winning a two-round playoff between the teams that finished from third to sixth place. The Madrid-based club eliminated Huesca in the first round.

