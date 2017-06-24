502

Germany coach Loew offers advice to Goretzka on club career

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 7:49 am 06/24/2017 07:49am
Chile's Pablo Hernandez, right, and Germany's Leon Goretzka vie for the ball during the Confederations Cup, Group B soccer match between Germany and Chile, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Germany coach Joachim Loew says he has offered Leon Goretzka advice on his club future as the midfielder is linked with a move away from Schalke.

The 22-year-old Goretzka, who has a year remaining on his Schalke contract, has put in strong performances as part of an inexperienced Germany side at the Confederations Cup.

Loew says he’s had long conversations with Goretzka about “different possible scenarios” in his career.

Through a translator, Loew says he “wanted to know what (Goretzka) was thinking and what kind of opportunities he envisaged. I certainly spoke my mind.”

Loew isn’t ready to discuss the details.

Goretzka says when there are facts he will be “publicizing them and what my decision is.” For now, Goretzka says “there is no news” on his club career.

Latest News