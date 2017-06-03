Garcia hits homer, gets win as UCLA beats Texas A&M 8-2

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rachel Garcia hit a two-run homer and got the win as UCLA beat Texas A&M 8-2 Saturday in a testy Women’s College World Series elimination game.

UCLA assistant Lisa Fernandez was ejected in the sixth inning after protesting a play at home plate involving UCLA’s Gabrielle Maurice and Texas A&M catcher Ashley Walters. A throw home led Walters to tag Maurice in the face, and Fernandez argued why there wasn’t an obstruction call and bumped the home plate umpire. The fired-up Bruins scored five runs in the seventh.

Kylee Perez hit a solo homer in the first inning and Garcia (23-8) gave up three hits in six innings for UCLA (48-14).

Senior pinch hitter Celena Massey hit a solo homer in the seventh for Texas A&M (47-13).

UCLA will play Washington on Saturday night, with the winner facing Florida on Sunday in the semifinals.

Trinity Harrington (14-4) took the loss for Texas A&M.