Gamecocks hire South Florida’s Kingston as baseball coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has landed South Florida’s Mark Kingston as its new baseball coach.

Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner announced the hiring of Kingston on Friday.

Kingston spent the past three seasons with the Bulls, leading them to a 100-78-1 record and a pair of NCAA regional appearances. USF won 42 games in 2017, surpassing the 40-win mark for the first time since 1996.

Kingston had also spent five years at Illinois State.

Kingston replaces Chad Holbrook, who resigned in early June.