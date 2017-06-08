Foods 9 Nutritionists Never Eat at Barbecues

Although dietitians recommend eating everything in moderation and not considering any foods off-limits, I know many are particular about what they choose to eat — and what they feel better about avoiding. Barbecue season is no exception. Here’s what nine nutrition experts around the country will be saying “no thank you” to this summer:

1. Potato Salad

“I will never touch potato salad with lots of hard-boiled eggs and homemade mayo because often the eggs spoil out in the heat, which can lead to foodborne illness. Instead, I look for fresh salads without any eggs or dairy in them. Not only do they tend to be a little lighter and lower in fat, but they’re also safer out in the sun.”

— Abbey Sharp, registered dietitian, blogger and YouTuber at Abbey’s Kitchen

2. Bratwurst

“As much as I love summertime and cooking outside, there are certain foods I stay away from. One of those is a full-fat sausage or bratwurst. A regular-sized brat can have almost 850 milligrams of sodium and 30 grams of fat, which adds up to a lot of calories. Instead, I choose a barbecue chicken breast or smaller hamburger made with lean beef and load it with all the veggies available.”

— Kim Melton, registered dietitian at Nutrition Pro Consulting

3. Hot Dogs

“I steer clear of processed meats like hot dogs and sausages to minimize nitrates and too much sodium on my plate. Instead, I opt for grilled chicken breast and grilled veggies, plus plenty of lightly-dressed salad with greens and beans to add taste, texture and a healthy crunch to the meal.”

— Vicki Shanta Retelny, registered dietitian nutritionist, lifestyle nutrition expert and founder of the blog “Simple Cravings. Real Food.”

4. Coleslaw

“Coleslaw is usually drenched with full-fat mayonnaise and sour cream, making it a high-calorie side dish. Instead, I opt for a regular salad with light dressing or grilled veggies. If neither of those options are available, I’ll load up on sandwich veggies like lettuce or spinach, tomato and cucumber.”

— Stacey Mattinson, registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Elevate Nutrition Consulting

5. Baked Beans

“I often skip the baked beans at cookouts because they’re typically loaded with added sugar and sodium, no matter if they’re canned or homemade, which often leaves me wanting more rather than feeling satisfied. Instead, I’ll look for (or bring) a black bean and corn salad or fresh corn on the cob — something that’s got a similar hardiness, but with a tangy or savory approach, so I’m left satisfied — not craving more.”

— Carolyn L. Williams, registered dietitian nutritionist, contributing editor for the “Cooking Light Diet” and 2017 James Beard Journalism award winner

6. Meat Alternatives

“As a vegetarian, people are surprised that I refuse most meat alternatives, but I do so for a variety of reasons. Many ‘veggie’ dogs and burgers are actually very rich in fat and not high enough in protein. Plus, they tend to have too many unfamiliar ingredients for my liking. Even jackfruit, a newly popular meat alternative that may seem like a great pulled pork substitute, only has only 2 grams of protein per serving. As an alternative, I will eat grilled and marinated tofu, a real bean burger or egg salad.”

— Kelly Jones, sports dietitian and blogger in Philadelphia

7. Charred Meat

“Although meats are often the highlight at a barbecue, I avoid charred varieties. When proteins are cooked on high heat over an open flame, potentially cancer-promoting compounds called heterocyclic amines and aged glycemic end products are produced. Instead, I enjoy marinated meats and grilled veggies.”

— Alicia Slusarek, registered dietitian nutritionist and nutrition consultant in Wisconsin

8. Pasta Salad

“The item I would never touch at a barbecue is a dish like pasta salad that’s been sitting out too long in the hot sun. Illness-causing bacteria can quickly grow on perishable foods, and pasta salad is often overlooked as necessary to keep chilled. A good rule of thumb to follow: Leave perishable food dishes out for no more than two hours before refrigerating and, if it’s 90-degrees or hotter, leave it out for no more than one hour.”

— Kathy Siegel, registered dietitian nutritionist and nutrition consultant at Triad to Wellness

9. Soda

“A barbecue staple I avoid is soda because it is loaded with massive amounts of sugar and calories. Refreshing ice-cold water or flavored seltzer waters are hydrating and naturally calorie-free. Plop a couple of berries or watermelon chunks from the fruit salad or cucumber slices from the veggie tray into your drink to add a mild fresh flavor. Keeping one hand full of a cup of water also helps reduce nibbling on calorie-bomb appetizers.”

— Jennifer Bowers, Arizona-based registered dietitian, nutrition consultant and writer

