502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Falklands: Red Cross exhumes…

Falklands: Red Cross exhumes Argentine troop remains

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 6:26 pm 06/21/2017 06:26pm
Share
In this Sunday, June 18, 2017 photo provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, Asier izaguirre Pasaban, a forensic logistician with the IRC, works at the Argentine memorial cemetery containing the remains of 237 Argentine combatants killed during the 1982 war between Argentina and Britain, in Darwin, on the Falkland Islands. A forensics team from ICRC exhumed on Tuesday June 20 the first body of an unidentified Argentine soldier buried in a military cemetery on the Falkland Islands. (Didier Revol/ICRC via AP)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A team of forensic experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross says it has exhumed the first of 123 Argentine soldiers buried in a Falklands Island cemetery after the 1982 war with Britain.

The forensic experts are carrying out the exhumations as part of an agreement reached by both countries last year to identify the remains of the fallen soldiers.

Red Cross officials said Wednesday that “small samples” were taken after the first exhumation was carried out Tuesday. The body was later re-buried. Forensics experts are expected to carry out an average of three exhumations a day.

Argentina still claims the islands in the South Atlantic that it calls the Malvinas. Britain says the Falklands are a self-governing entity under its protection.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Falklands: Red Cross exhumes…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News