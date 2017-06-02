Latest News

Home » Latest News » Fake Cheesecake Factory sign…

Fake Cheesecake Factory sign sparks buzz in New Mexico city

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 1:38 pm 06/02/2017 01:38pm
Share

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A construction site in southern New Mexico, which sparked buzz with a fake sign announcing it as a future home of a Cheesecake Factory, is really a future emergency center.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (https://goo.gl/aIJF5k) that officials say pranksters put up the bogus sign on a gate as a joke.

Still, the fake sign announcing “The Cheesecake Factory Fall 2017” and another one saying “Dave and Busters Coming Soon” generated excitement on social media in Las Cruces, a city of 100,000 people near the U.S.-Mexico border.

City officials dashed those hopes Thursday by confirming the site is destined to be an emergency department for MountainView Regional Medical Center.

The Las Cruces Police Department says the pranksters could face charges.

___

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Fake Cheesecake Factory sign…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News