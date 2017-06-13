Ex Sassuolo coach Di Francesco named Roma’s manager

ROME (AP) — Former Sassuolo coach Eusebio Di Francesco has been named manager of Serie A runner-up Roma, marking a return to the club where he used to play as a midfielder.

Roma announced Tuesday that Di Francesco has signed a two-year contract to replace Luciano Spalletti, who left Roma to coach Inter Milan.

Di Francesco played for Roma for four seasons from 1997-2001, helping the Giallorossi win Serie A in 2001.

Di Francesco coached Sassuolo for the last five seasons, guiding the club up from Serie B in 2013 to a sixth-place finish and Europa League qualification in 2016. He previously coached Virtus Lanciano, Pescara and Lecce.

Di Francesco says, “I am extremely happy to be able to return to Roma, to coach a club that has always meant a lot to me.”