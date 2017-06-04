Latest News

Home » Latest News » European Cups Titles

European Cups Titles

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 2:19 am 06/04/2017 02:19am
Share

12 — Real Madrid (Spain)

7 — AC Milan (Italy)

5 — Bayern Munich (Germany), Liverpool (England), Barcelona (Spain)

4 — Ajax (Netherlands)

3 — Inter Milan (Italy), Manchester United (England)

2 — Benfica (Portugal), Juventus (Italy), Nottingham Forest (England), Porto (Portugal)

1 — Aston Villa (England), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Chelsea (England), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Glasgow Celtic (Scotland), Hamburg (West Germany), Marseille (France), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia), Steaua Bucharest (Romania)

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » European Cups Titles
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News