England, Venezuela reach Under-20 World Cup final

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 9:10 am 06/08/2017 09:10am
Italy's Andrea Favilli, back, fights for the ball against England's Kyle Walker-Peters during their semi final soccer match in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, South Korea, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — England and Venezuela both came from behind Thursday, and both advanced to the Under-20 World Cup final.

The English team got a pair of goals from Dominic Solanke in a 3-1 win over Italy in Jeonju. Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez made the key save in a shootout to help his team beat Uruguay 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Daejeon.

After Riccardo Orsolini gave Italy the lead in only the second minute, Solanke equalized in the 66th and added the third in the 88th. Ademola Lookman scored the other goal for England in the 77th minute.

England and Venezuela are in the tournament’s final, which will take place in Suwon on Sunday, for the first time.

In the early match, Samuel Sosa scored an injury-time equalizer and Farinez made the big save for Venezuela by stopping a penalty from Nicolas De La Cruz in the shootout.

De La Cruz had given Uruguay the lead from the spot in the 49th minute.

