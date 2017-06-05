Latest News

Eierman’s blast lifts Missouri State into super regionals

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 10:36 pm 06/05/2017 10:36pm
Missouri State pitcher Doug Still throws a pitch in the second inning against Arkansas during an NCAA college baseball regional tournament game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jeremy Eierman’s two-run home run in the sixth inning lifted Missouri State to a 3-2 win over Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament on Monday night, earning the Bears their third super regional appearance in school history.

Missouri State (43-18), the second seed, last reached a super regional in 2015 — losing in three games to the Razorbacks. The school also advanced in 2003, when it made its only appearance in the College World Series.

Doug Still (8-2) started and allowed one run in five innings to earn the win for the Bears, pitching just three days after Missouri State’s opening win over Oklahoma State.

Jared Gates homered and went 2 for 4 for top-seeded Arkansas (45-19), while Eric Cole had three hits in the loss.

Kacey Murphy (5-1) took the loss while pitching for the second straight day, allowing two runs and striking out eight in five innings.

