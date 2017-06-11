800

Dovizioso wins Catalonia GP to tighten MotoGP title fight

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 9:07 am 06/11/2017 09:07am
Moto GP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy takes a curve during the Catalunya Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso tightened the MotoGP championship fight after winning the Catalonia Grand Prix from a seventh-place start on Sunday.

Dovizioso added the victory in Spain to his victory in Italy in the last race to give Ducati its first back-to-back race winner since Casey Stoner in 2010. It was Dovizioso’s fourth career win since his debut in 2008.

Points leader Maverick Vinales failed to make up ground from a ninth-place start, bringing his Yamaha across the finish line 10th at almost 25 seconds after Dovizioso.

Maverick’s lead in the standings was reduced to eight points ahead of Dovizioso after seven of 18 grand prix.

Defending champion Marc Marquez finished second at Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, more than three seconds behind, followed by Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa, who started from pole position.

