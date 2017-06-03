Latest News

Disgruntled man releases bedbugs in Maine city office

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.

City Manager William Bridgeo tells the Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2sySI9f) the man apparently complained Friday to the code enforcement office about bedbugs at his former apartment then left, but returned after he showed the cup of bugs to a manager at his new apartment and was told he couldn’t live there.

Bridgeo says the man let the bugs loose in the General Assistance Office where he asked for a form to request assistance and apparently was told he didn’t qualify.

Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name or say if any charges would be filed.

