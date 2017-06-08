Conservative Losses in the UK Election Complicate Brexit Negotiations

LONDON — The United Kingdom’s negotiations with the European Union over its upcoming exit from the 28-member bloc were always going to be difficult. But after Britain’s governing Conservative Party’s shock loss of its Parliamentary majority in Thursday’s snap general election, they’ve now become much harder.

Tory Prime Minister Theresa May called the election seven weeks ago when polls indicated that her party held around a 20-point advantage over the leading minority Labour Party. May said she wanted a mandate from voters to strengthen her hand in the Brexit negotiations.

She presented the snap election as a means to give her leverage over European negotiators. But political scientists and economists questioned that logic because EU leaders couldn’t care less about how big a majority in the House of Commons the Tories had. More likely, they said, May was hoping to give herself the power to agree to compromises that will likely infuriate the powerful, pro-Brexit members of her party and the tabloid press that eggs them on.

While May has never publicly wavered from her “Hard Brexit” stance, some analysts believe she knows that compromise will eventually be needed to seal a deal, and that may have compelled her to call a snap election she initially seemed sure to win. With a larger Commons majority and a mandate from voters, May would have had more clout within her party to force Tory Euroskeptics to swallow a softer deal.

“But that’s completely backfired,” says Tim Bale, a politics professor at Queen Mary, University of London. “The vote has left her more at the mercy of hard Brexiters than before, because they’ll likely make up a larger portion of a smaller party.”

Of course, it’s still an open question if May will be able to form a government.

It now looks as if the Conservatives will win 318 seats, 12 fewer than the number they had going into the election. It takes 326 seats to have a majority in the 650-member Commons. May went to Buckingham Palace today to ask the Queen for permission to form a government.

The most likely scenario, says Steven Fielding, a professor of political history at the University of Nottingham, is she’ll try to work out an arrangement with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the largest Protestant, pro-U.K. party in Northern Ireland. “I don’t think she’ll form a formal coalition, but work out a special pork-barrel deal that will buy the DUP’s support.”

In a coalition government, minority parties are part of the government and given cabinet posts. But parliamentarian rules also allow for so-called “confidence and supply” arrangements, wherein smaller parties pledge to support the government on key votes.

A log-rolling agreement with the DUP makes sense, Fielding says. “They are as pro-Brexit as the most right-wing members of the Conservative Party.”

When May triggered the start of the two-year Brexit negotiations in March, she vowed to fight for an “ambitious and comprehensive free-trade agreement” with the EU, but to also pull Britain from the EU’s 500-million consumer strong single market so that she could reduce immigration from Europe. Membership in the single market requires acceptance of the free movement of people, and that’s a bedrock principle that the EU says is non-negotiable. May also threatened that she’ll walk away if she can’t get a deal she likes. “No deal for Britain is better than a bad deal,” she said.

However, trade experts and economists scoffed at that notion, noting that the U.K. had the weaker hand going into the talks because it had the most to lose. Michael Gasiorek, an expert in international trade at the University of Sussex, has said that “no deal would be like falling off a cliff” and would greatly damage the U.K. economy.

The best, short-term result for Britain in the negotiations, given the near impossibility of wrapping them up in less than two years, would be to accept a transitional agreement that would lengthen the talks by several years while keeping its current membership in place, including acceptance of free movement. But that would be a tough sell to much of May’s party.

“It’s difficult to imagine a compromise deal that the hard core would put up with,” Bale says.

The irony is that it’s possible to see Thursday’s results as a something of a rejection of the referendum, Bale says. And indeed some analysts are pegging the Tories’ losses and Labour’s unexpected surge to young voters who oppose Brexit and, at a minimum, want Britain to remain in the single market.

But, he adds, the problem for anti-Brexit voters is that “the Labour Party is just as committed to Brexit as the Tories.” While it says it wants the U.K. to remain in the single market, it also wants to curb immigration to appease Labour voters in the North and Midlands who voted for Brexit. But that stance won’t fly with the EU, either.

It has been steadfast in saying that acceptance of free movement of people is the only way the U.K. can remain in the market. So British Labour voters who were hoping they were pulling the country back from a so-called hard Brexit on Thursday may soon see their hopes dashed.

Correction 06/09/17: A previous version of this article included an incorrect last name.