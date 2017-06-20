Colombian rebels believed to be holding 2 Dutch journalists

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Leftist rebels are believed to be holding captive two Dutch journalists who went missing in a conflict-ridden area of northeastern Colombia.

The Colombian military said that the journalists were seized Monday by members of the National Liberation Army in the volatile Catatumbo region.

Dutch media reported Tuesday that the journalists were reporter Derk Bolt and cameraman Eugenio Follender, who work for a television program called Spoorloos (Without A Trace).

Neither the Dutch KRO-NCRV network that broadcasts the show nor the Foreign Ministry would officially confirm the journalists’ identities.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Daphne Kerremans said “the case has our highest priority.”

Leaders of the ELN negotiating a peace deal with the government said on Twitter they are looking into the report and hoped to have more information on Tuesday.