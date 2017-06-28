502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Claressa Shields to fight…

Claressa Shields to fight WBC champion Adler in August

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 6:27 pm 06/28/2017 06:27pm
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields will face unbeaten WBC super middleweight champion Nikki Adler on Aug. 4 in Detroit.

Shields, a Flint native, has won all three of her fights as a pro. Adler will make a third defense of her WBC 168-pound title. The vacant IBF super middleweight championship will also be at stake.

The fight will be broadcast on Showtime from MGM Grand in Detroit. In March, Shields became the first woman to headline a fight card on premium cable when she stopped Szilvia Szabados in the fourth round for the NABF middleweight championship on Showtime.

Adler is 16-0 with nine knockouts.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Claressa Shields to fight…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News