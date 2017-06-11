800

Chilean murder suspect captured in Mexico

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 11:57 am 06/11/2017 11:57am
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have captured an alleged leftist Chilean militant wanted in connection with the 1991 murder of a Chilean senator.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office says that the man was captured in the central state of Guanajuato. It doesn’t name the suspect, but Chilean officials identify him as Raul Escobar Poblete, alias “Comandante Emilio.”

In a statement Saturday, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office said Escobar had been living with a false Mexican identity. Mexico is awaiting a formal extradition request.

On April 1, 1991, Chilean Sen. Jaime Guzman was killed at a campus of Catholic University in Santiago. Guzman was a supporter of outgoing dictator Augusto Pinochet. The operation was allegedly carried out by the Manuel Rodriguez Patriotic Front.

