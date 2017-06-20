502

California shark attack victim walking, making progress

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A woman attacked by a shark at a Southern California beach is managing to walk a few steps with assistance and has undergone seven surgeries to repair massive injuries.

A doctor gave a progress report Tuesday on Leanne Ericson. The 35-year-old Vista, California, woman was swimming near Camp Pendleton in northern San Diego County in April when a shark tore a chunk out of her thigh.

She was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital in San Diego.

Her family reported earlier this month that she’d been able to take about 40 steps.

KSWB-TV (http://bit.ly/2tKAAK0 ) reports that Dr. Gail Tominaga reported Tuesday that Ericson is doing “extremely well” and now has feeling in her entire leg.

Tominaga says the mother of three is strong and can take steps with both legs.

