Cable car crashes in tourist resort in Kashmir, killing 7

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Four Indian tourists and three local residents died on Sunday when a cable car came crashing down from a height of at least 30 meters (100 feet) after derailing from a pulley in the tourist resort of Gulmarg in the Indian portion of Kashmir.

Senior police officer Imtiyaz Hussain said that four other people were injured in the accident. One of the injured was in critical condition.

Hussain said the dead included a New Delhi couple and their two children. The three local residents who died included two tourist guides.

Authorities have launched a rescue operation for at least 100 people stranded in cable cars on the ropeway, Hussain said. They were also scouring the nearby forest area for any tourists who may have fallen there.

The cable car carries tourists in the Pirpanjal mountain range in the western Himalayas. Gulmarg is a popular skiing destination for both Indian and foreign tourists, though the accident happened during the summer tourist season.