Business owner struck by lightning while sitting at desk

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 10:15 am 06/07/2017 10:15am
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York business owner says he’s “just happy to be alive” after being struck by lightning while sitting at his office desk.

Nick Gemayel tells WHEC-TV in Rochester (http://bit.ly/2rLtLIf ) he was inside his auto repair shop on Monday when severe thunderstorms rolled across the area. He says he saw a bright flash of light from the office’s light switch, heard a loud crack and then the lights went out.

Gemayel says it was a few minutes before he realized his left hand was blistering from getting hit by the bolt that arced through the light switch.

The garage’s manager was standing outside the shop door when he saw the bolt strike the sidewalk in front of the building. He wasn’t injured.

Gemayel was treated at a hospital and released.

Information from: WHEC-TV, http://www.10nbc.com

