Brother of legendary Mexican fight Julio Cesar Chavez killed

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 12:23 pm 06/26/2017 12:23pm
CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say the brother of legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez has been killed in his home in western Mexico.

Daniel Gaxiola, spokesman for the Sinaloa state prosecutor’s office, confirmed the killing, but did not offer additional details.

Another brother, Roberto Chavez Gonzalez, said Monday that Rafael Chavez Gonzalez had resisted a robbery and was shot in front of his family.

Murders are up significantly in Mexico this year. During the first five months of 2017, there were 9,916 killings nationwide — an increase of about 30 percent over the 7,638 slain during the same period last year.

